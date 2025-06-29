Delhi Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore Aid for Air Quality Revolution

The Delhi government has made a significant plea to the Central government, requesting a funding of Rs 1,000 crore to deploy new technology and implement effective measures to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital. The announcement was made by Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh during an inspection at Nehru Park, accompanied by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Minister Singh stated that since the formation of the government, numerous steps have been taken to combat Delhi's pollution levels. The air quality project, involving air purifiers with a coverage of 600 square meters each, will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility partnerships, ensuring no additional financial strain on the government.

The project comes on the heels of recent weather changes in Delhi, where several areas experienced sudden showers, offering relief from the intense heat. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts further advancement of the Southwest monsoon, covering more of Delhi and its neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)