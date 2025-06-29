PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': A Reflection on Democracy's Darkest Hour

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, among others, gathered to listen to the 123rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' in Gurugram on Sunday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present for the occasion.

In parallel, the program witnessed participation from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in North 24 Parganas. In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, tuned in to the broadcast.

During the session, PM Modi-criticized the imposition of the Emergency, marking it as one of the 'darkest chapters' in India's democratic journey. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, referred to as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', Modi urged the nation to remember the sacrifices and bravery of those who fought against the oppression. In doing so, he played historic audio clips from former Prime Ministers, including Morarji Desai, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These clips highlighted the Constitutional violations, mass arrests, and the drastic curtailment of civil liberties and press freedom experienced during that time.

The Prime Minister's remarks encouraged the public to remain vigilant in preserving democratic values. He also reflected on other subjects such as the elimination of the eye disease trachoma, International Yoga Day celebrations, and the progress made by women-led development initiatives shaping the future of 'New India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)