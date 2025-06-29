Delhi's Demolition Dilemma: Political Leaders Clash Over Slum Crisis

The political tussle over Delhi's slum demolitions intensified as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for rendering many homeless. Rai expressed concerns over a 'tragic' situation, lamenting the dashed hopes of Delhi's citizens who once expected positive change from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the government's actions, asserting that affected individuals were provided alternative housing. Sirsa accused AAP of misleading the public, citing Prime Minister Modi's assurance of housing for slum dwellers. He challenged AAP's track record of supporting displaced individuals.

AAP president Saurab Bharadwaj demanded clarification on the future of displaced communities, questioning BJP's intentions towards those impacted by the demolition. He highlighted the broader issue of unauthorized colonies receiving eviction notices and criticized BJP's alleged political motives in seeking votes from adversely affected regions.