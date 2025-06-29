Left Menu

Delhi's Demolition Dilemma: Political Leaders Clash Over Slum Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are clashing over a controversial slum demolition in Delhi. AAP leaders decry homelessness, while BJP claims relocated housing solutions. The issue raises concerns about displaced communities and political accountability amid an ongoing housing crisis.

29-06-2025
AAP leader Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political tussle over Delhi's slum demolitions intensified as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for rendering many homeless. Rai expressed concerns over a 'tragic' situation, lamenting the dashed hopes of Delhi's citizens who once expected positive change from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the government's actions, asserting that affected individuals were provided alternative housing. Sirsa accused AAP of misleading the public, citing Prime Minister Modi's assurance of housing for slum dwellers. He challenged AAP's track record of supporting displaced individuals.

AAP president Saurab Bharadwaj demanded clarification on the future of displaced communities, questioning BJP's intentions towards those impacted by the demolition. He highlighted the broader issue of unauthorized colonies receiving eviction notices and criticized BJP's alleged political motives in seeking votes from adversely affected regions.

