Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway Amid Severe Weather Disruptions
Following a devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Silai Band area, rescue operations are in full swing after nine hotel workers went missing. State disaster response teams are actively addressing landslides and road blockages, with the Char Dham Yatra suspended temporarily. Efforts continue to restore normalcy amid challenging weather conditions.
In the aftermath of a destructive cloudburst in the Silai Band area of Uttarkashi, emergency teams are racing against time to locate nine missing workers from an under-construction hotel, officials reported Sunday. The Uttarkashi District Magistrate has confirmed the recovery of two bodies thus far.
Significant landslides have occurred before reaching Silai Band, with one resulting in a complete road washout. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, conducted a comprehensive review of the situation with state disaster officials after the severe weather event.
Chief Minister Dhami stated that SDFR and NDRF teams are diligently working on rescue efforts. He assured residents of his ongoing communication with authorities, while expressing concern for the safety of all those affected. Meanwhile, heavy rain has led to temporary suspension of the Char Dham Yatra, with affected roads highlighting the need for immediate remedial action.
