"You are not workers of an ordinary party": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses BJP's state executive meeting in Patna ahead of Bihar polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's state executive meeting in Patna, Bihar, and boosted the morale of party workers on Wednesday, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Rajnath Singh said that the Indian public had lost trust in some leaders, but the BJP had taken the challenge hands-on.

"You are not workers of an ordinary party. In independent India, you have seen that due to a difference between leaders' words and deeds, the public slowly lost trust in Indian politicians. But you can thump your chest and say if any party has accepted the challenge amid this distrust, that is Bharatiya Janata Party," Singh said. He added that the government has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

Rajnath Singh said, "We have fulfilled all our promises made during the elections. In the third term of PM Modi, four years are still left, so this should also be taken into consideration." Speaking about Bihar's culture, he said that the backdrop installed during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting featured Nalanda University, and he also gifted a Madhubani painting to his Chinese counterpart, General Dong Jun.

The Defence Minister said, "Before coming to Bihar, I got an opportunity to be part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Very few people are aware that the backdrop installed during the meeting featured Nalanda University. Bihar serves as a bridge between Indian and Chinese cultures. Following a bilateral meeting with China, I presented a Madhubani painting, titled 'Tree of Life', to the Chinese Defence Minister. When I stayed in Patna, I thought of the Tree of Life, and I can see that the BJP is also like a tree, with party workers strengthening its roots. BJP has become the world's largest party." Noting Bihar's history and contributions to the world, he said, "It is written that Patna is the land of wise people, which Lord Vishwakarma made to showcase his skills before Lord Brahma. This is Patliputra, from where Samrat Ashoka disseminated the message of peace and Dhamma to the world. This is the land where Chanakya created the principles of politics and Aryabhatta made India a 'Vishwaguru' in Astronomy and Mathematics."

He asked the party workers to draw inspiration from Bihar's history and work towards the upcoming state assembly polls. "You all are not ordinary workers; you are the creators of Golden Bihar. This is the moment when, getting inspired by your history, you will work towards the upcoming elections. This is not just a party meeting, but a resolution meeting, and this resolution will take Bihar and India forward," he said.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)