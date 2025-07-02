Left Menu

"You are not workers of an ordinary party": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses BJP's state executive meeting in Patna ahead of Bihar polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's state executive meeting in Patna, Bihar, and boosted the morale of party workers on Wednesday, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST
"You are not workers of an ordinary party": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses BJP's state executive meeting in Patna ahead of Bihar polls
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's state executive meeting in Patna, Bihar, and boosted the morale of party workers on Wednesday, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Rajnath Singh said that the Indian public had lost trust in some leaders, but the BJP had taken the challenge hands-on.

"You are not workers of an ordinary party. In independent India, you have seen that due to a difference between leaders' words and deeds, the public slowly lost trust in Indian politicians. But you can thump your chest and say if any party has accepted the challenge amid this distrust, that is Bharatiya Janata Party," Singh said. He added that the government has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

Rajnath Singh said, "We have fulfilled all our promises made during the elections. In the third term of PM Modi, four years are still left, so this should also be taken into consideration." Speaking about Bihar's culture, he said that the backdrop installed during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting featured Nalanda University, and he also gifted a Madhubani painting to his Chinese counterpart, General Dong Jun.

The Defence Minister said, "Before coming to Bihar, I got an opportunity to be part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Very few people are aware that the backdrop installed during the meeting featured Nalanda University. Bihar serves as a bridge between Indian and Chinese cultures. Following a bilateral meeting with China, I presented a Madhubani painting, titled 'Tree of Life', to the Chinese Defence Minister. When I stayed in Patna, I thought of the Tree of Life, and I can see that the BJP is also like a tree, with party workers strengthening its roots. BJP has become the world's largest party." Noting Bihar's history and contributions to the world, he said, "It is written that Patna is the land of wise people, which Lord Vishwakarma made to showcase his skills before Lord Brahma. This is Patliputra, from where Samrat Ashoka disseminated the message of peace and Dhamma to the world. This is the land where Chanakya created the principles of politics and Aryabhatta made India a 'Vishwaguru' in Astronomy and Mathematics."

He asked the party workers to draw inspiration from Bihar's history and work towards the upcoming state assembly polls. "You all are not ordinary workers; you are the creators of Golden Bihar. This is the moment when, getting inspired by your history, you will work towards the upcoming elections. This is not just a party meeting, but a resolution meeting, and this resolution will take Bihar and India forward," he said.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025