Spright Agro executes commodity orders worth Rs 299 crore

Updated: 02-07-2025 15:29 IST
Spright Agro executes commodity orders worth Rs 299 crore
Spright Agro Ltd on Wednesday said it has successfully fulfilled three bulk agro commodity supply orders worth Rs 299 crore for institutional clients in Gujarat, according to an exchange filing.

The orders completed include a Rs 102 crore mandate from Abhaynath Tradelink for the delivery of a diverse portfolio of agro commodities.

The company also executed a Rs 97 crore supply order for Ahmedabad-based Saize Enterprise and a Rs 100 crore order that was delivered to Laxam Commtrade, Spright Agro said in the filing.

''With the successful completion of these high-value orders, Spright Agro showcases and cements its strong execution capabilities, supply chain reliability, and institutional relationships,'' it added.

Spright Agro had reported an over two-fold jump in revenue to Rs 165.17 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 72.58 crore in the previous year.

