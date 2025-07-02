Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 52 border villages to be linked to national power grid

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:49 IST
Fifty two border villages will soon be linked to the national power grid, a move that would ensure them round-the-clock electricity supply and cut their dependence on solar energy, an official of the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) said on Wednesday.

The project will see 20 villages in Darma Valley, 18 in Vyas Valley and 14 in Johar Valley being linked to the national power grid, said Narendra Singh Tolia, chief engineer, UPCL Rudrapur zone.

These villages located on the India-China border have for years been dependent on solar panels or electricity provided through micro-projects run by the Uttarakhand Renewable Electricity Development Agency.

Tolia said the Central government has approved Rs 131.43 crore for the new project, the tender process for which has been wound up and whose timeline for completion is 18 months.

The project will also be highly beneficial for the security forces deployed in border areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

