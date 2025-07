BRIEF-Reddit Enters Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Reddit Inc: * REDDIT INC - ENTERS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* REDDIT INC - TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DECREASED TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING * REDDIT INC - MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO JULY 1, 2030 - SEC FILING Source text: Further company coverage: ;))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)