Govt not taking steps to help farmers 'struggling with shortage of essential fertilizers', alleges Rahul

Despite knowing that this supply can stop anytime, the government did not make any preparations.

Updated: 02-07-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of not taking any steps to help the farmers who are ''struggling with shortage of essential fertilizers'' like DAP and urea as China has ''stopped the supply'' of speciality fertilizers imported from there.

Gandhi said on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is printing his photos on fertilizer bags, and on the other hand, farmers are becoming dependent on 'Made in China'.

''India is an agriculture state and farmers are the backbone of our economy. But, this backbone is bending due to foreign dependency. India imports 80 percent of specialty fertilizer from China. And now, China has stopped supply,'' he said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

''This is not the first time - farmers across the country are struggling with the shortage of essential fertilizers like urea and DAP and now the 'Chinese crisis' of specialty fertilizer is looming,'' Gandhi wrote.

''Despite knowing that this supply can stop anytime, the government did not make any preparations. When there was a need to promote domestic production, they did not make any policy or plan,'' the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in his post.

''Will the farmer now be dependent on others even on his own soil? Losing precious time and good crops, the farmer who is drowning in debt and despair, is asking - ''With whom and whose development,'' he asked.

Gandhi cited reports that claimed farmers are facing shortage of DAP and urea, especially in Rajasthan, ahead of the sowing of Kharif crops.

