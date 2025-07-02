Left Menu

West Bengal: Man sentenced to death in 2015 Chitpur double murder case

In a significant development, a local court pronounced the death sentence for convict Sanjay Sen alias Bappa, in connection with a 2015 Chitpur double murder case.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:33 IST
West Bengal: Man sentenced to death in 2015 Chitpur double murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a local court pronounced the death sentence for convict Sanjay Sen alias Bappa, in connection with a 2015 Chitpur double murder case. Ld. Additional District Judge (ADJ), 1st Court, Sealdah, Anirban Das, pronounced the death sentence for convict Sanjay Sen alias Bappa, in connection with the Chitpur Police Station case dated July 16, 2015.

The convict was charged under Sections 302 and 394 of the IPC. The case, investigated by SI Jagabandhu Garai of the Homicide Squad, Detective Department, culminated in the conviction of the accused following a meticulous trial.

On July 16, 2015, at approximately 13:50 hours, local police responded to a complaint and arrived at Indralok Housing Estate in Police Station Chitpur, Kolkata. Detecting a foul smell emanating from the locked flat, police broke open the door. They discovered the bodies of Pran Gobinda Das (77) and his wife Renuka Das (77), both lying in pools of blood with severe injuries in separate rooms. A substantial quantity of gold ornaments was reported missing from the flat.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr. Partha Sen, nephew of the victims. Post-mortem examinations conducted at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital confirmed that the deaths were due to ante-mortem injuries, homicidal in nature. During the investigation, Sanjay Sen was arrested for his direct involvement in the crime. Pursuant to his statement under Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, police recovered a significant amount of stolen gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 1,87,000 from a hidden location in Nandigram.

Additionally, the weapon of offence, an iron pipe, along with the accused's blood-stained clothing and other incriminating articles, was recovered from a pond near the accused's residence with assistance from the District Magistrate Group (DMG). The investigation concluded with the submission of a charge sheet against Sanjay Sen within the stipulated period. The trial, conducted at the Ld. ADJ, 1st Court, Sealdah, saw the examination of 30 witnesses.

On July 1, the accused was found guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 394 (robbery causing hurt) of the IPC. On July 2, 2025, Ld. ADJ Shri Anirban Das pronounced the quantum of punishment, sentencing Sanjay Sen to be "hanged from the neck until dead" for the brutal double murder and robbery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025