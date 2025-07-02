Left Menu

Hartek bags Rs 138-cr contract for 400 kV substation from POWERGRID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:35 IST
Hartek bags Rs 138-cr contract for 400 kV substation from POWERGRID
  • Country:
  • India

EPC player Hartek on Wednesday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 138 crore from state-owned POWERGRID in Karnataka.

The contract is for development of a 400 kilovolt substation, the company said in a statement.

The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing at the manufacturer's works, supply, unloading, storage, erection, testing, and commissioning, ensuring turnkey delivery of the AIS substation, it said.

''The development of the 400kV AIS Substation under the TBCB (Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding) route reinforces Hartek's expertise in delivering high-voltage transmission projects and aligns with our commitment to supporting India's renewable energy integration goals.

''This project will strengthen the national grid and accelerate the green energy transition, contributing meaningfully to the nation's sustainable growth story,'' Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Hartek Group, said.

Hartek is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in the power & renewable infrastructure sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025