Karnataka Officials Discuss Unity Amid Speculations of Cabinet Changes

Karnataka Minister MB Patil met with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday to deliberate on preparations for the upcoming cabinet meeting slated for Vijayapura. Patil also advocated for a new reservoir project aimed at ensuring a consistent water supply in his constituency.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Patil highlighted the necessity of the reservoir for year-round water availability, including summer, dismissing rumors of internal discord. 'There are no differences; the party is united,' he asserted amid speculations of a leadership change in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar reaffirmed his commitment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing party loyalty and their shared objective of securing the 2028 state assembly elections. CM Siddaramaiah dismissed allegations of internal rifts by the BJP, labeling them as 'lies' and assured the stability of his government.

