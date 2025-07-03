IIT Delhi Launches Innovative Certificate Programme in Generative AI

IIT Delhi has announced the launch of its second batch of the Certificate Programme in Generative AI. This initiative aims to address the increasing demand for adept AI professionals by offering deep expertise in critical areas such as Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and responsible AI practices.

According to Prof. Tanmoy Chakraborty from the Department of Electrical Engineering, this programme is instrumental in equipping professionals with the necessary skills to architect frameworks poised to influence industries and society significantly. As AI continues to grow economically and transform industries, the programme focuses on providing practical acumen and responsible innovation.

The significance of this educational venture is underscored by projected economic impacts, such as AI's potential contribution to the global economy by 2030, estimated at USD 15.7 trillion. The programme is aimed at professionals across various fields, including data science and software engineering, with an inclusive approach to academicians and tech enthusiasts.

