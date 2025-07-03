Left Menu

IIT Delhi Launches Innovative Certificate Programme in Generative AI

IIT Delhi unveils its second batch of the Certificate Programme in Generative AI, aiming to equip professionals with advanced skills in AI technologies. This six-month course focuses on Large Language Models and NLP, preparing individuals for transformative roles in the AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST
IIT Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Delhi has announced the launch of its second batch of the Certificate Programme in Generative AI. This initiative aims to address the increasing demand for adept AI professionals by offering deep expertise in critical areas such as Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and responsible AI practices.

According to Prof. Tanmoy Chakraborty from the Department of Electrical Engineering, this programme is instrumental in equipping professionals with the necessary skills to architect frameworks poised to influence industries and society significantly. As AI continues to grow economically and transform industries, the programme focuses on providing practical acumen and responsible innovation.

The significance of this educational venture is underscored by projected economic impacts, such as AI's potential contribution to the global economy by 2030, estimated at USD 15.7 trillion. The programme is aimed at professionals across various fields, including data science and software engineering, with an inclusive approach to academicians and tech enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

