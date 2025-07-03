Experts Dismiss Claims Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to Heart Attack Surge
Medical professionals, including Dr. Mohit Gupta and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, have refuted claims made by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah about COVID-19 vaccines causing an increase in heart attack-related deaths in Hassan district. Studies demonstrate the vaccines' protective benefits and no direct link to sudden cardiac fatalities.
Medical experts have strongly rejected claims that COVID-19 vaccines are behind a recent increase in heart attack-related deaths. This follows comments by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about over twenty such deaths in Hassan district.
Dr. Mohit Gupta of GB Pant Hospital cited findings from a study involving 1,600 heart attack patients, which showed the vaccines provided protective benefits. He emphasized that vaccinated individuals had a lower risk of heart attacks and all-cause mortality over periods of 30 days and six months.
Corroborating this, international studies and validation by the Indian Council of Medical Research back the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, with no direct link to sudden deaths. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw echoed these sentiments, countering Siddaramaiah's allegations as factually incorrect.
