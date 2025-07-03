New Regional Women's Development Centre in Ranchi Boosts Capacity Building

The Women and Child Development Ministry announced a major advancement in decentralised capacity building with the opening of a new regional centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This centre represents a significant boost to service delivery across the state's women and child development initiatives.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi is set to inaugurate the facility, which aims to enhance implementation of core programmes like Mission Shakti and Poshan 2.0. The facility will address longstanding logistical challenges by serving as a hub for training and research in Jharkhand and three other eastern states.

As part of the inaugural events, a new institutional logo will be unveiled alongside experience-sharing activities and distribution of vocational training certificates. This effort is in line with the government's goal to empower regional professionals and ensure equitable developmental benefits.

