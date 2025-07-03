Left Menu

New Regional Women's Development Centre in Ranchi Boosts Capacity Building

The Women and Child Development Ministry inaugurates a new regional centre in Ranchi, marking a milestone in decentralised capacity building. The centre will improve service delivery in the eastern states and cater to training and research needs, focusing on child and women-centric schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:45 IST
New Regional Women's Development Centre in Ranchi Boosts Capacity Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Women and Child Development Ministry announced a major advancement in decentralised capacity building with the opening of a new regional centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This centre represents a significant boost to service delivery across the state's women and child development initiatives.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi is set to inaugurate the facility, which aims to enhance implementation of core programmes like Mission Shakti and Poshan 2.0. The facility will address longstanding logistical challenges by serving as a hub for training and research in Jharkhand and three other eastern states.

As part of the inaugural events, a new institutional logo will be unveiled alongside experience-sharing activities and distribution of vocational training certificates. This effort is in line with the government's goal to empower regional professionals and ensure equitable developmental benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025