Left Menu

IL&FS Challenges Brookfield's Bid: NCLT to Decide Fate of BKC Property

IL&FS has requested the NCLT to annul Brookfield's Rs 1,080-crore offer for its Bandra Kurla Complex property. The dispute arises over alleged non-compliance with bidding conditions by Brookfield's affiliate, Chronos Properties. IL&FS claims a lapsed performance guarantee entitles them to reject the bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:10 IST
IL&FS Challenges Brookfield's Bid: NCLT to Decide Fate of BKC Property
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has moved to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to nullify the Canadian firm Brookfield's bid for the major Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) asset.

The plea was filed at the NCLT Mumbai bench, citing bidder disqualification due to non-compliance with crucial bidding conditions. IL&FS alleged that the Brookfield affiliate, Chronos Properties, failed to renew a vital Rs 108-crore Performance Guarantee essential until definitive agreements were executed.

This alleged default, IL&FS asserted, permits them to invoke performance guarantees and demand the dismissal of the bid. The company insists on value maximisation, urging a revised offer from Brookfield. IL&FS is resolute in its goal, having already discharged Rs 45,000 crore of debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025