Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology Launch Eco-Friendly Daimon Genset

Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology have unveiled a joint initiative to produce eco-friendly 10-kVA LPG generator sets in Maharashtra. The Daimon Genset, compliant with CPCB IV+ norms, aims to offer sustainable power solutions globally. This collaboration integrates Japanese precision with Indian engineering expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic collaboration, Cooper Corporation and Japan's Sinfonia Technology have launched the eco-friendly Daimon Genset, a new 10-kVA LPG generator set, at Cooper's Satara facility in Maharashtra. The venture, aimed at providing cleaner and smarter power solutions, was formally announced after their initial partnership declaration in June.

Cooper Corporation's Chairman, Farrokh N Cooper, underscored the importance of this alliance as a model of combining Japanese precision with Indian engineering. Named after Sinfonia's headquarters, Daimon Genset will be marketed under this brand in India and exported globally underlined by a focus on Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The innovative LPG genset meets India's stringent CPCB IV+ emission standards, marking a significant step toward sustainable energy solutions. Sinfonia Technology's General Manager, A Makoto Saito, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the genset's role in fostering a greener future through high-efficiency power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

