Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology Launch Eco-Friendly Daimon Genset

In a strategic collaboration, Cooper Corporation and Japan's Sinfonia Technology have launched the eco-friendly Daimon Genset, a new 10-kVA LPG generator set, at Cooper's Satara facility in Maharashtra. The venture, aimed at providing cleaner and smarter power solutions, was formally announced after their initial partnership declaration in June.

Cooper Corporation's Chairman, Farrokh N Cooper, underscored the importance of this alliance as a model of combining Japanese precision with Indian engineering. Named after Sinfonia's headquarters, Daimon Genset will be marketed under this brand in India and exported globally underlined by a focus on Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The innovative LPG genset meets India's stringent CPCB IV+ emission standards, marking a significant step toward sustainable energy solutions. Sinfonia Technology's General Manager, A Makoto Saito, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the genset's role in fostering a greener future through high-efficiency power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)