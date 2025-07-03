HDB Financial Services Soars on Market Debut: A Promising IPO Success

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, saw a notable increase on the stock market this Thursday, marking a promising start after their initial public offering (IPO). By the closing bell, stock prices had soared 2.88% on the BSE, settling at Rs 865.10 each.

On the NSE, the stock also saw a climb, ending the day 2.74% higher. Notably, during the trading session, shares jumped as much as 6% to Rs 891.65, drawing significant attention from market observers.

The IPO, which combined a fresh issue of shares and an offer-for-sale by HDFC Bank, was oversubscribed over 16 times, underlining strong interest from institutional investors. This strategic capital infusion is aimed at bolstering the company's growth and enhancing its capital base for future expansion.