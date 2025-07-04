J-K: Doda Police step up security for Amarnath Yatra, vow to wipe out terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified security arrangements in the Doda region as the Shri Amarnath Yatra commenced, while also reaffirming their commitment to eliminating terrorism from the area. Speaking to ANI about the security measures in place, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Mehta said that the Kishtwar district had made solid preparations for the Kishtwar-Batote route.

"Kishtwar district has made solid preparations on the Kishtwar-Batote route. Four checkpoints are set up on the NH244, with the main checkpoint at Baggar. When the Amarnath Yatra crosses this point, our police party ensures that no unscrupulous elements pass through," he told ANI. SSP Mehta also visited the far-flung area of Gandoh, where he reviewed the ground-level situation and interacted with local officials and residents.

"We have fully strengthened security along NH244 from Assar to Thathri and established four checkpoints as the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has now commenced. This route is also being actively used for the Yatra movement, and all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure safety and smooth passage," said the SSP. Further, addressing the broader issue of militancy in the region, SSP Mehta emphasised the department's firm resolve to restore complete peace in Doda.

"We have witnessed militancy in the past here in Doda, and we are fully committed to neutralising all terrorists present in the region. However, before achieving this, I appeal to the public to extend their full cooperation to the police and security forces. The people are our strength," he stated. Meanwhile, as part of efforts to combat drug-related crime, the Doda Police also continued their anti-narcotics campaign. "So far, we have registered 15 FIRs against individuals involved in drug peddling and related illegal activities as part of our ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace," SSP Mehta added. (ANI)

