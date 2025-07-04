Left Menu

Muslim vote is already fragmenting: Chirag Paswan slams RJD

He questioned how AIMIM's MLAs would have won without the division in the last assembly elections, highlighting the erosion of the MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation that RJD had leveraged to promote communalism and casteism.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:09 IST
Muslim vote is already fragmenting: Chirag Paswan slams RJD
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan weighed in on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) recent attempt to join the Mahagathbandhan on Friday. AIMIM's Bihar president, Akhtarul Iman, had written to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav requesting inclusion in the opposition alliance. Speaking to reporters, Paswan criticised the RJD's reliance on the Muslim vote bank, stating, "The Muslim vote that RJD and its leaders believe they have a hold over is already fragmenting. If there hadn't been a division in the last assembly elections, how would Owaisi ji's party MLAs have won?"

He questioned how AIMIM's MLAs would have won without the division in the last assembly elections, highlighting the erosion of the MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation that RJD had leveraged to promote communalism and casteism. "The MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation, with the help of which RJD was moving ahead by promoting communalism and casteism.Today, the people of the same community are realising that they are being made a mere vote bank... now they don't want to let themselves be used," Paswan added.

On the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects in Bihar, Paswan expressed confidence, saying, "NDA will make government in Bihar with an all-time high, and the Chief Minister will decide the roles in that. LJP will play a major role in this." He clarified that while the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) would play a significant role in the government, he wouldn't be vying for the Deputy Chief Minister's post. "But I will not be a candidate for Dy CM post. It will belong to those who worked hard to bring the party to this position..." Paswan stated.

Earlier, Union Minister Chirag Paswan slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and dismissed his claims of state administration "forcibly" gathering people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, saying the RJD had no moral ground to speak of public welfare. "The 90s decade proves who misused the public money. The 90s were a decade in which the people of Bihar had to leave their homes, villages, and businesses and leave Bihar."He emphasised that under the current administration, there has been a positive shift. "Gradually, reverse migration has started in Bihar. Around 25 lakh people have returned to Bihar after COVID-19... This is a double-engine government, not a jungle-raj..." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025