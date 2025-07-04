Security beefed up as Puri preps for Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra days after stampede deaths

Stringent security arrangements have been made for Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra in Puri on Saturday, with which the Rath Yatra festivities will conclude, officials said.

Three people died in a stampede near the Gundicha temple on June 29 amid the festivities.

A total of 6,000 personnel of the state police and 800 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed in the temple town to ensure that no such incident takes place, an officer said.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made with the anticipation that a huge turnout will be recorded since the weather is favourable, he said.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a tab on the crowd and mischief-makers, he added.

Senior police officers, led by DGP YB Khurania, are camping in the seaside town to ensure a smooth Bahuda Yatra, during which the trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- will return to the 12th-century shrine in their chariots or raths after spending a week at Gundicha temple, considered their birthplace.

''We have taken all possible measures to ensure the festival concludes smoothly,'' Khurania told reporters.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the 'pahandi' or procession of the deities will be held at 12 pm. Puri's titular 'king' Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb will perform ceremonial sweeping of the chariots, known as Chhera Pahanra, between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

This will be followed by fitting horses on chariots. The chariot pulling will be held at 4 pm.

Thousands of devotees witnessed the idols at the Gundicha temple on Friday evening during the 'sandhya darshan' ritual.

