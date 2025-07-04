Second Test Scoreboard: Day 3, India vs England

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Josh Tongue 28 KL Rahul not out 28 Karun Nair not out 7 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (1 wkts, 13 Overs) 64 Fall of Wickets: 51-1, Bowler: Chris Woakes 5-0-28-0, Brydon Carse 5-1-23-0, Josh Tongue 3-1-12-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)