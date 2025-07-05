Left Menu

RJD Leader Criticizes Bihar Government Over Businessman's Murder

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mrityunjay Tiwari criticizes Bihar's government after businessman Gopal Khemka is murdered in Patna. Tiwari blames Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a descent into lawlessness, questioning his leadership. A Special Investigation Team has been deployed to probe the incident, with continued criticism from RJD.

Updated: 05-07-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has sparked a political firestorm, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari sharply criticizing the state leadership. He accuses Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of allowing Bihar to fall into lawlessness, casting doubt on his capability to govern effectively.

Tiwari's condemnation was particularly fierce, calling for Kumar's immediate resignation. According to him, Friday's fatal shooting near Gandhi Maidan signifies a systemic failure in maintaining law and order, forcing a spotlight on persistent crime issues raised by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting swiftly, Bihar Police inaugurated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) geared towards probing the high-profile murder. Meanwhile, forensic specialists have commenced their analysis at the crime scene as the investigation progresses. Superintendent of Police Diksha confirmed the recovery of key evidence that may steer the inquiry forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

