Amarnath Yatra Convoy Crash: 36 Pilgrims Injured in Ramban Accident

In the Ramban district, a convoy vehicle transporting Amarnath Yatra pilgrims lost control and collided with several stranded vehicles, resulting in minor injuries to 36 individuals, according to local officials. The unfortunate incident took place at the Chanderkot Langer site, drawing a rapid response from district authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, alongside other senior officials, confirmed the mishap on social media platform X, stating that the collision damaged four vehicles. Officials from Ramban, including the deputy inspector general and senior police figures, immediately visited the District Hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured Yatris.

All injured passengers received prompt medical attention at District Hospital Ramban, with most expected to be discharged shortly. Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements on NH 44, including a reopened flyover and canopy tunnel, aim to enhance travel conditions for pilgrims. This development comes as pilgrim safety remains a top concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)