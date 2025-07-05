Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Convoy Crash: 36 Pilgrims Injured in Ramban Accident

Thirty-six Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained minor injuries when a convoy vehicle lost control and collided with stranded vehicles in the Ramban district. All injured were swiftly attended to by local authorities and taken to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. The incident occurred at the Chanderkot Langer site.

Updated: 05-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:37 IST
Visuals from the spot of incident (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Ramban district, a convoy vehicle transporting Amarnath Yatra pilgrims lost control and collided with several stranded vehicles, resulting in minor injuries to 36 individuals, according to local officials. The unfortunate incident took place at the Chanderkot Langer site, drawing a rapid response from district authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, alongside other senior officials, confirmed the mishap on social media platform X, stating that the collision damaged four vehicles. Officials from Ramban, including the deputy inspector general and senior police figures, immediately visited the District Hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured Yatris.

All injured passengers received prompt medical attention at District Hospital Ramban, with most expected to be discharged shortly. Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements on NH 44, including a reopened flyover and canopy tunnel, aim to enhance travel conditions for pilgrims. This development comes as pilgrim safety remains a top concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

