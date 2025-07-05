Left Menu

Tragedy in Karol Bagh: UPSC Aspirant's Life Lost in Retail Store Fire

A 26-year-old UPSC aspirant, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, suffocated to death while trapped in a lift during a fire at a Delhi retail store. His desperate messages went unanswered, leading to his tragic end. Investigations continue into the fire's cause and store's safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:56 IST
Tragedy in Karol Bagh: UPSC Aspirant's Life Lost in Retail Store Fire
Visuals from the incident spot (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday evening as a major fire broke out in a retail store, claiming the life of a young UPSC aspirant. The victim, 26-year-old Dhirendra Pratap Singh, died of asphyxiation after being trapped in an elevator.

Dhirendra, a native of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, having already cleared the Prelims. Despite sending a desperate WhatsApp message and making calls for help, rescue operations only recovered his body nearly eight hours after the fire broke out.

His family, grieving their loss, alleges negligence on the part of the store staff and a delayed response from authorities. Investigations by Delhi Fire Service are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and assess the safety compliance of the store.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025