Tragedy in Karol Bagh: UPSC Aspirant's Life Lost in Retail Store Fire
A 26-year-old UPSC aspirant, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, suffocated to death while trapped in a lift during a fire at a Delhi retail store. His desperate messages went unanswered, leading to his tragic end. Investigations continue into the fire's cause and store's safety measures.
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday evening as a major fire broke out in a retail store, claiming the life of a young UPSC aspirant. The victim, 26-year-old Dhirendra Pratap Singh, died of asphyxiation after being trapped in an elevator.
Dhirendra, a native of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, having already cleared the Prelims. Despite sending a desperate WhatsApp message and making calls for help, rescue operations only recovered his body nearly eight hours after the fire broke out.
His family, grieving their loss, alleges negligence on the part of the store staff and a delayed response from authorities. Investigations by Delhi Fire Service are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and assess the safety compliance of the store.
