Nehal Modi Arrested in U.S. Over India's Extradition Request

In a major stride towards justice in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the United States. This arrest comes after a collaborative extradition request by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The United States Department of Justice communicated to Indian authorities that Nehal Modi was detained by American officials on July 4, 2025. Officials have confirmed that the arrest is linked to charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Indian Penal Code associated with the PNB fraud, a blight on India's banking history.

Investigations have unearthed Nehal Modi's involvement in laundering the proceeds of crime for Nirav Modi, who faces extradition from the UK. By utilizing a complex network of shell companies for illicit transactions, Nehal Modi violated multiple Indian financial laws. U.S. hearings on his extradition will commence on July 17, 2025, with bail considerations opposed by the prosecution.

