Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: 75 Dead as Deluge Wreaks Havoc

The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 75 lives, comprising 45 casualties from weather phenomena and 30 from accidents, such as road mishaps, electrocution, and gas explosions. This worrisome statistic comes as per data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), emphasizing the devastating impact of the rains in the region.

The report, covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, details widespread damage across the hill state. 288 individuals have been injured, and the destruction of both public and private infrastructure has led to estimated losses amounting to Rs 541.09 crore. Weather-induced events were responsible for 45 deaths, and 27 fatalities came from traffic accidents, with the highest numbers reported in Chamba and Kullu.

The agricultural and horticultural sectors have suffered significant setbacks, with extensive land damage. Meanwhile, approximately 10,168 animals and birds perished, adding to the crisis in rural communities. Government relief efforts are underway, including ex-gratia payments for victims, as emergency services stay alert during ongoing heavy rainfall forecasts. Authorities advise vigilance in landslide-prone and low-lying zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)