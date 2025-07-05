Left Menu

Delhi Police Foil Gang’s Plot in Narela Shootout

In a strategic operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two criminals linked to a past murder, thwarting potential further crimes by notorious gang leader Himanshu Bhau. The encounter in Narela followed intelligence that Mohit and Bhupit, wanted for a murder in Haryana, were in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:52 IST
Delhi Police Foil Gang’s Plot in Narela Shootout
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a meticulously planned operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell engaged in a shootout with two notorious criminals in Narela on Saturday morning. Acting on a tip-off, the police confronted Mohit and Bhupit, wanted for the June 1, 2025, murder of Anil in Haryana's Ritauli village.

The murder, described as an act of revenge orchestrated by criminal mastermind Himanshu Bhau, set off a series of investigations culminating in the Narela encounter. When confronted, the accused refused to surrender, prompting police to respond, resulting in both being shot in the legs. They are currently hospitalized and will face questioning.

DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik revealed that Mohit and Bhupit have extensive criminal records, adding that this operation has disrupted Bhau's plans of expanding his gang. The murder victim, Anil, was previously involved in a double murder case from 2022 and had been released on bail before being killed. Investigations are ongoing to unravel more about the gang's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025