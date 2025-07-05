Delhi Police Foil Gang’s Plot in Narela Shootout

In a meticulously planned operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell engaged in a shootout with two notorious criminals in Narela on Saturday morning. Acting on a tip-off, the police confronted Mohit and Bhupit, wanted for the June 1, 2025, murder of Anil in Haryana's Ritauli village.

The murder, described as an act of revenge orchestrated by criminal mastermind Himanshu Bhau, set off a series of investigations culminating in the Narela encounter. When confronted, the accused refused to surrender, prompting police to respond, resulting in both being shot in the legs. They are currently hospitalized and will face questioning.

DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik revealed that Mohit and Bhupit have extensive criminal records, adding that this operation has disrupted Bhau's plans of expanding his gang. The murder victim, Anil, was previously involved in a double murder case from 2022 and had been released on bail before being killed. Investigations are ongoing to unravel more about the gang's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)