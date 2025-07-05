Sukhbir Singh Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya': Sikh Community Reacts

In a significant move affecting the Sikh community, Shiromani Akali Dal's former chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been pronounced 'Tankhaiya' by the Takht Patna Sahib. This term indicates guilt of religious misconduct, and the decision has evoked widespread concern within the community.

Prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema expressed his anguish over the situation, emphasizing that the decision was not about any political personality but a decree from the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority. Cheema highlighted his views in an ANI interview, stressing potential conspiracies targeting Sikh leadership.

The designation of 'Tankhaiya' was made after Badal failed to present himself before the Sikh authority despite multiple summons concerning allegations related to a Hukamnama violation. This is not Badal's first brush with religious punishment, with previous declarations stemming from actions during his tenure as deputy chief minister.

