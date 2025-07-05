Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya': Sikh Community Reacts

Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, has been declared 'Tankhaiya', guilty of religious misconduct, by the Takht Patna Sahib. This has sparked concern within the Sikh community about the decision made by the Akal Takht, a supreme authority, amid allegations of repeated non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:06 IST
SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move affecting the Sikh community, Shiromani Akali Dal's former chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been pronounced 'Tankhaiya' by the Takht Patna Sahib. This term indicates guilt of religious misconduct, and the decision has evoked widespread concern within the community.

Prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema expressed his anguish over the situation, emphasizing that the decision was not about any political personality but a decree from the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority. Cheema highlighted his views in an ANI interview, stressing potential conspiracies targeting Sikh leadership.

The designation of 'Tankhaiya' was made after Badal failed to present himself before the Sikh authority despite multiple summons concerning allegations related to a Hukamnama violation. This is not Badal's first brush with religious punishment, with previous declarations stemming from actions during his tenure as deputy chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

