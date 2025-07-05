Left Menu

Nipah Virus Alert: Kerala's Health Crisis Under Close Watch

After the detection of two Nipah Virus cases in Kerala, the Central Surveillance Unit is vigilant, potentially deploying a response team. The State Control Room is coordinating containment activities, with over 300 contacts identified. Both cases involve affected females from regions frequented by fruit bats.

Updated: 05-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:20 IST
The sudden detection of two Nipah Virus cases in Kerala has triggered a heightened alert among health authorities. The Central Surveillance Unit of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with the state's health unit.

Sources indicate the possible deployment of a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to assist in coordinating swift containment measures. "State Control Room has been activated to synchronize various activities," one source reveals, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Tragically, an 18-year-old woman from the rural Mallapuram district succumbed to the virus on July 1. Her sample tests confirmed Nipah Virus infection through RT-PCR. Meanwhile, another case, involving a 38-year-old woman from Pallakad, remains critical on ventilatory support in a Mallapuram hospital. Health teams have identified over 300 contacts across multiple districts.

