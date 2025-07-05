Bihar's Electoral Roll Update: A Comprehensive Effort Unfolds

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is in full swing in Bihar as Booth Level Officers, political party appointees, and volunteers make concerted efforts to ensure no eligible voter is left off the roll. According to an Election Commission of India press release, as of today, over 13% of enumeration forms have been collected from Bihar's nearly 7.90 crore registered voters.

The forms' distribution has reached over 93%, with door-to-door visits aiding in form completion and submission. BLOs are also uploading live photos of electors, mitigating the need for separate photography sessions. Partially filled forms are accessible on the ECI portal and the ECINET App, with a smooth process enabled by additional BLO appointments and approximately 4 lakh volunteers.

Top election officials, including 239 EROs and various assistants, along with 1,54,977 party-appointed agents, are actively ensuring compliance and submission. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed opposition concerns, affirming the necessity of updating the voter list as a regular pre-election procedure. Past complaints from opposition parties have highlighted authenticity issues, making this a crucial update.

(With inputs from agencies.)