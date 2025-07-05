Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Roll Update: A Comprehensive Effort Unfolds

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar sees vigorous efforts with Booth Level Officers and volunteers ensuring no eligible elector is left out. Over 13% of Enumeration Forms have been collected, and a majority distributed, signifies a robust response to updating the voter list, ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:40 IST
Bihar's Electoral Roll Update: A Comprehensive Effort Unfolds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is in full swing in Bihar as Booth Level Officers, political party appointees, and volunteers make concerted efforts to ensure no eligible voter is left off the roll. According to an Election Commission of India press release, as of today, over 13% of enumeration forms have been collected from Bihar's nearly 7.90 crore registered voters.

The forms' distribution has reached over 93%, with door-to-door visits aiding in form completion and submission. BLOs are also uploading live photos of electors, mitigating the need for separate photography sessions. Partially filled forms are accessible on the ECI portal and the ECINET App, with a smooth process enabled by additional BLO appointments and approximately 4 lakh volunteers.

Top election officials, including 239 EROs and various assistants, along with 1,54,977 party-appointed agents, are actively ensuring compliance and submission. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed opposition concerns, affirming the necessity of updating the voter list as a regular pre-election procedure. Past complaints from opposition parties have highlighted authenticity issues, making this a crucial update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025