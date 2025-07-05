Tragedy Strikes: Illegal Mining in Jharkhand Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident on Saturday, four individuals lost their lives following the collapse of a mine section in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, amidst suspicions of illegal mining activities. The calamity occurred in the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) area, officials have confirmed.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz highlighted that the tragic event unfolded despite numerous advisories previously issued to the CCL management regarding illegal mining activities. An investigative team has been deployed to probe the incident, aiming to hold accountable those responsible for the lapse in safety.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anurag Tiwari stated that the administration had promptly reached the collapse site. They vow to conduct a comprehensive investigation into potential causes, casualties, and injuries. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about illegal mining operations within CCL's jurisdiction. Further information is anticipated as inquiries continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)