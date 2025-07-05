Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Cracks Down on Welfare Fraud Amid Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Flag-off

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered strict action against welfare fraud, with cases registered in Dehradun after fake ration and health cards were uncovered. Meanwhile, Dhami flagged off the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, ensuring safety support for pilgrims against harsh weather and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:05 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against the misuse of public welfare schemes, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed stringent measures to be taken against individuals fraudulently benefiting from these services. Two cases have been filed in Dehradun under his directive, as confirmed by police reports.

The crackdown followed complaints presented by the District Supply Officer and the Ayushman Department, revealing a misuse of ration cards by those ineligible under income restrictions. Investigations have found several fraudulent cards that led to improper health card issuance.

Concurrently, CM Dhami flagged off the first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from Tanakpur, underscoring provisions against potential landslides and adverse weather. The yatra, a significant cultural event linking India and China, resumed via Sikkim, marking a milestone in international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

