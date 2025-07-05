Uttarakhand CM Cracks Down on Welfare Fraud Amid Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Flag-off

In a decisive action against the misuse of public welfare schemes, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed stringent measures to be taken against individuals fraudulently benefiting from these services. Two cases have been filed in Dehradun under his directive, as confirmed by police reports.

The crackdown followed complaints presented by the District Supply Officer and the Ayushman Department, revealing a misuse of ration cards by those ineligible under income restrictions. Investigations have found several fraudulent cards that led to improper health card issuance.

Concurrently, CM Dhami flagged off the first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from Tanakpur, underscoring provisions against potential landslides and adverse weather. The yatra, a significant cultural event linking India and China, resumed via Sikkim, marking a milestone in international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)