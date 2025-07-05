Left Menu

Kanwar Yatra Preparations Intensify: Key Safety and Health Measures Implemented

Authorities in Pauri Garhwal district, led by District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria, inspected the Kanwar Yatra route, focusing on safety and infrastructure improvements. The Uttarakhand State Health Department has deployed food safety teams to ensure high standards, with strict penalties for non-compliance to protect the health of the pilgrims.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Preparations for the Kanwar Yatra have ramped up in Pauri Garhwal district as officials led by District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria conducted a rigorous inspection of the pilgrimage route. The probe included cooperation from the electricity, roads, and water departments, aiming to pinpoint areas needing urgent enhancements.

Bhadauria outlined critical findings from the inspection, highlighting the need for additional toilet facilities at a major parking lot and recommending solar lighting for pedestrian paths. Safety measures have also been proposed for elephant-prone and hazardous zones along the route to safeguard pilgrims.

In tandem with infrastructural upgrades, the Uttarakhand State Health Department has initiated a comprehensive action plan to ensure food safety. Special teams have been dispatched across multiple districts to oversee food quality, with violators facing severe penalties. This unwavering focus on both safety and health regulations aims to uphold the wellbeing of the myriad devotees expected at the Kanwar Yatra 2025.

