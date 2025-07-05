Left Menu

Delhi High Court Warns CRPF Over Disability Pension Delay

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in a contempt petition filed by a CRPF jawan awaiting his disability pensionary benefits for six months. The court warned of contempt proceedings against a CRPF officer if compliance with its January directive is not met within four weeks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a striking development, the Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) over its delay in providing disability pensionary benefits to a jawan, Kuldeep Singh. Justice Anish Dayal has issued a notice and granted a four-week period for compliance with a prior court order.

The bench had directed the release of pensionary benefits within two months, a deadline that expired six months ago. The order requires the presence of the concerned CRPF officer in court for further contempt proceedings if non-compliance persists, according to the court's stern warning.

This action comes in response to relentless efforts by Singh's legal representatives, Advocate KK Sharma and Harshit Agarwal, who continue to challenge the delay. Despite the CRPF's ongoing administrative review, Justice Dayal deemed further examination unnecessary, upholding the mandatory compliance of the previous directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

