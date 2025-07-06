Left Menu

Maharashtra's Orange Growers in Distress: The Impact of Unpredictable Climate

Kishore Banngare, a farmer from Maharashtra, has cut down 150 orange trees due to poor yields caused by erratic weather. Despite planting 400 saplings, he faces financial losses and is converting land for cash crops. His plight reflects broader issues affecting other farmers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:18 IST
Kishore Banngare, a 30-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Wardha district, faced with poor orange yields over the past two years, has made the difficult decision to cut down 150 trees to transition to cash crops. Banngare, who resides in the heart of the Orange belt, shared his struggles with the Press Trust of India, expressing his sorrow over the decision after years of nurturing his orchard.

Banngare mentioned that despite his efforts, the rain-dependent orange trees have failed to produce in recent years. The added costs and financial strain have forced him to look toward alternative crops for survival. With 250 trees already felled, he holds onto hope for a future yield, investing nine years and significant funds in his orchard.

Manoj Jawanjal, president of Nagpuri Santra Farmers Producer Company, pointed out that Banngare's experience is not an isolated incident. Farmers across Vidarbha, notably in Wardha district, are grappling with erratic weather patterns affecting orange crops. However, support from various farming institutions aims to introduce improved practices and resilient crop varieties, offering a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

