Canada's Focus on New Oil Pipeline: A Project of National Importance

Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated that a new oil pipeline to the British Columbia coast is poised to be recognized as a project of national importance by the Canadian government. In an interview with the Calgary Herald, Carney expressed optimism about the pipeline's proposal, citing Canada's economic opportunities, resources, and expertise.

Emphasizing a bottom-up approach, Carney stated that the private sector must take initiative in proposing the pipeline, foregoing a government-driven directive. The prime minister, while attending the Calgary Stampede, also showed support for a C$16.5 billion carbon capture system for Alberta's oil sands, highlighting its potential inclusion in the list of priority projects.

This development follows the recent Senate approval of a bill to fast-track the endorsement of natural resource and infrastructure projects of national interest. As the world's fourth largest oil exporter, Canada is strategically aiming to diversify its economic ties beyond the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)