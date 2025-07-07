Mexico Edges Out U.S. to Secure 10th Gold Cup

Mexico defended their CONCACAF Gold Cup title by defeating the United States 2-1 in a tightly contested match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The U.S. struck first when Chris Richards headed in a goal in the fourth minute. However, Mexico's Raul Jimenez leveled the score in the 27th minute.

Edson Alvarez secured the win for Mexico with a 77th-minute header, clinched after a VAR review, solidifying their 10th Gold Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)