Mexico Edges Out U.S. to Secure 10th Gold Cup

Mexico triumphed over the United States with a 2-1 victory at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, defending their CONCACAF Gold Cup title for the 10th time. The match saw an early lead from Chris Richards, countered by goals from Raul Jimenez and Edson Alvarez, the latter following VAR confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-07-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 06:40 IST
Mexico defended their CONCACAF Gold Cup title by defeating the United States 2-1 in a tightly contested match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The U.S. struck first when Chris Richards headed in a goal in the fourth minute. However, Mexico's Raul Jimenez leveled the score in the 27th minute.

Edson Alvarez secured the win for Mexico with a 77th-minute header, clinched after a VAR review, solidifying their 10th Gold Cup victory.

