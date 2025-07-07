Left Menu

Thunag Reels Under Water Crisis as Cloudbursts Devastate Mandi District

Thunag in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district is grappling with a severe water crisis following cloudbursts and floods that damaged infrastructure. Chief Engineer Anju Sharma of the Jal Shakti Department is working to assess and rectify the situation, with restoration efforts hindered by blocked roads and disappeared machinery.

Thunag Reels Under Water Crisis as Cloudbursts Devastate Mandi District
Jal Shakti Department Chief Engineer Anju Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thunag, a region in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, is facing an acute water shortage in the wake of recent cloudbursts and floods. Key infrastructure like machinery, water pipes, and transformers essential for clean water supply have been washed away, exacerbating the crisis.

The Chief Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Anju Sharma, conducted a site visit to assess the damage. Speaking to ANI, she highlighted the extensive impact on all 81 panchayats in the constituency, emphasizing the challenges of reaching affected sites and tracing lost equipment.

Efforts for permanent restoration have taken a significant hit, with crucial proposals set back dramatically. Sharma appealed to the public for support, urging residents to utilize stored or boiled water until normalcy is reinstated. The continuous deluge has caused major service disruptions across the state, South Embankment Operations Centre (SEOC) reported over 269 blocked roads and widespread power and water cutoffs.

Mandi district emerges as the hardest-hit, grappling with 200 blocked roads and malfunctioning power and water systems. Kullu and Chamba closely follow, experiencing severe service interruptions due to landslides and torrential rains. Authorities have called for caution and advised against travel in vulnerable regions.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is focusing on swift service restoration, concentrating relief efforts in heavily impacted districts like Mandi and Kullu. Meanwhile, the threat of continuing rainfall raises fears of further disruption across other areas.

