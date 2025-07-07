Left Menu

Mysterious Decapitated Corpse Sparks Human Sacrifice Fears in Madhya Pradesh

A headless torso discovered in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, raised suspicions of human sacrifice. The grim find was accompanied by ritualistic items, prompting a multi-angle police investigation. The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, and authorities are exploring all possibilities to unravel the mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:10 IST
ASP Sitaram (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling discovery in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, has left residents and authorities alike seeking answers as suspicions of 'human sacrifice' emerge. Found in Vijaypur village, the decapitated torso of a man was accompanied by a coconut, a lemon, and salty snacks, sparking immediate concern. Local police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitaram, reported to ANI that the deceased was identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha. The gruesome scene led officers to consider 'Narbali' or human sacrifice as a potential motive, though all possible angles are being thoroughly examined. Police presence remains strong as investigators piece together the chilling details.

Akhilesh Kushwaha, approximately 32, resided in the nearby Satguwan village. His torso was found a short distance from his farmhouse and the local GoadBaba site. Law enforcement continues to explore various possibilities, aiming to shed light on the sinister circumstances surrounding his death. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

