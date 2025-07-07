Vizag City Takes to the Skies: Drones Revolutionize Crime Prevention

The Vizag city police have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to combat crime using special drone policing. In a move heralded by Visakhapatnam's Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, the city aims to leverage advanced drone technology to elevate city-wide security measures.

Currently, Vizag operates one Mars T6 Indian-made drone alongside twenty Matrix 4T drones, ensuring at least one drone per police station. These drones, equipped with day and night vision capabilities, searchlights, and sirens, are pivotal in monitoring secluded and high-risk areas. With a 5 km visual range from a 100-meter altitude, these drones are a formidable tool in identifying and aiding the apprehension of criminals.

To maximize these technological advancements, specialized training programs have been rolled out for police officers, underscoring the dual objectives of preventing crime and securing public areas. Commissioner Bagchi emphasized that drones will enhance rapid response during emergencies and aid in surveillance across distant locales.

The introduction of drone policing not only acts as a deterrent to criminal activity but also promises to fortify public trust in law enforcement. As Vizag aligns with the global trend of integrating technology in policing, its streets are set to become safer under the vigilant scrutiny of advanced drone surveillance, transforming it into a model city for smart policing.

