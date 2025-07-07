Oil Market Balances Tight Supply and OPEC+ Output Decision

Oil markets are grappling with mixed signals as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decide to boost output for August beyond initial projections. This decision coincides with a competitive physical market that mitigates some of the price impacts of potential increased supply.

Brent crude futures slipped to a low of $67.22 a barrel before rebounding slightly to $68.08, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate descended to $66.63 after hitting an earlier low. Despite these pressures, analysts like Giovanni Staunovo of UBS suggest the market's tightness could absorb these additional barrels.

This comes as Saudi Arabia confidently raised its oil prices for the Asian market, signaling robust demand. Meanwhile, U.S. trade tariffs loom large on the horizon, threatening economic dynamism and oil demand, with analysts noting sustained investor apprehension regarding the broader economic implications.