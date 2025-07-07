Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Neglecting F&O Market Manipulations
Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Modi government's alleged silence on manipulation in the Futures and Options (F&O) market, accusing it of favoring wealthy players and neglecting ordinary investors. He highlighted SEBI's admission of market manipulation and questioned the government's inaction, urging for transparency.
In a sharp critique, Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi administration of being indifferent to alleged manipulations in the Futures and Options (F&O) market that favor the wealthy.
Through a social media post, Gandhi claimed that the government's silence is detrimental to small investors, citing SEBI's acknowledgment of manipulation by major players.
Expressing his dismay, the Congress leader urged both the government and SEBI to act transparently and reveal the identities of those exploiting the market to the disadvantage of ordinary investors.
