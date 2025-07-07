Left Menu

Trade Talks and Stock Shifts: London's Market Mood

London's stock indexes showed mixed performance amidst corporate updates and US trade developments. The FTSE 100 remained flat while the midcap index slightly rose. Oil and gas stocks fell sharply. Positive updates for some companies buoyed the FTSE 250, with market shifts reflecting global trade talks and domestic economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:08 IST
Trade Talks and Stock Shifts: London's Market Mood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's main stock indexes displayed mixed activity on Monday as investors kept a close eye on corporate news and delays in increased U.S. tariff rates, with trade agreement progress also under scrutiny.

The FTSE 100 remained unchanged in the morning trading, contrasting with a 0.2% rise in the midcap index after a challenging end to the previous week. U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted imminent trade agreements, delaying the implementation of higher tariffs to August 1.

The energy sector faced challenges, with oil and gas stocks dropping 2.6%, as Shell's lowered output forecast impacted the market, further pressured by disappointing oil prices due to elevated OPEC+ production. Conversely, some market segments, like Plus500, thrived on the FTSE 250, thanks to robust quarterly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025