Shakti Pumps Raises Rs 292.60 Crore for Solar Manufacturing Expansion

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd raised Rs 292.60 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement to fund a new solar PV modules plant in Madhya Pradesh. The funds, gathered by issuing shares at Rs 918 each, will aid in establishing a 2.20 GW production facility, enhancing the company's backward integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd announced on Monday its successful capital raise of Rs 292.60 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement. The initiative involved issuing 31.87 lakh shares at a price of Rs 918 per share, a slight 4.97 percent markdown from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) determined floor price.

The funds will facilitate the establishment of a high-efficiency solar domestic content requirement (DCR) cell and solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. This venture is being carried out through Shakti Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Shakti Pumps, and is expected to have a production capacity of 2.20 GW.

Chairman Dinesh Patidar remarked that this funding highlights investor confidence in their business model, aimed at enhancing growth initiatives. Currently, the Madhya Pradesh-based company produces solar pumps and other energy-efficient equipment, with an annual production capacity of 500,000 pumps spread across two manufacturing facilities.

