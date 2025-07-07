Left Menu

Himachal CM Stresses Urgency in Addressing Climate Disasters

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised concerns about the rising disasters due to climate change, highlighting significant rainfall excess and frequent cloud bursts. At the State Disaster Management Authority meeting, he emphasized scientific solutions and public awareness to mitigate future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Himachal Pradesh, grappling with the harsh realities of climate change, faces increasing challenges from natural disasters, warns Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Amidst the 9th meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the Chief Minister expressed deep concerns over the alarming rate of cloud bursts and erratic rainfall in the state.

The situation is dire, especially in districts like Mandi and Shimla where rainfall has exceeded norms by 123% and 105%, respectively. These extreme weather conditions have led to 19 cloud bursts recently, resulting in considerable human and property losses. He urged the need for improved disaster response strategies, underscoring the importance of scientific muck disposal to prevent further damage.

Emphasizing accurate communication, Sukhu directed SDMA to issue regular weather updates and counter misinformation. He advocated for disaster-resilient building practices and project placements away from vulnerable waterways. Groundbreaking initiatives, including the establishment of new disaster management institutes, research collaborations, and a robust early warning system, are underway to enhance the state's disaster preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

