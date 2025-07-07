Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Kukrail Project Over Drain Concerns

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, launched a scathing critique against the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday regarding the Kukrail riverfront project, accusing it of constructing a riverfront over a mere drain. This, he argued, marks the first instance of such a development.

Yadav highlighted severe repercussions on Lucknow's Akbarnagar area, claiming that the current administration's actions led to the destruction of this locality, resulting in significant loss of life and businesses. He reminisced about his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, taking pride in cleaning the Varuna river in Varanasi by ensuring only treated water was released into it.

Furthermore, Yadav expressed concerns over inadequate natural purification processes in present times, causing a dip in dissolved oxygen levels in rivers. He pointed out that treatment plants across Uttar Pradesh are reportedly being shut down, allowing untreated waste to flow into rivers. He voiced alarm over intense excavation in Bundelkhand, which is visibly altering landscapes with mounds forming alongside roads and field edges.

