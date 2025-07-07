Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Kukrail Project Over Drain Concerns

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's Kukrail riverfront project, labeling it as a drain construction rather than a genuine riverfront. He criticized the destruction in Lucknow's Akbarnagar and highlighted the ongoing issues with untreated water affecting river purification and oxygen levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:22 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Kukrail Project Over Drain Concerns
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, launched a scathing critique against the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday regarding the Kukrail riverfront project, accusing it of constructing a riverfront over a mere drain. This, he argued, marks the first instance of such a development.

Yadav highlighted severe repercussions on Lucknow's Akbarnagar area, claiming that the current administration's actions led to the destruction of this locality, resulting in significant loss of life and businesses. He reminisced about his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, taking pride in cleaning the Varuna river in Varanasi by ensuring only treated water was released into it.

Furthermore, Yadav expressed concerns over inadequate natural purification processes in present times, causing a dip in dissolved oxygen levels in rivers. He pointed out that treatment plants across Uttar Pradesh are reportedly being shut down, allowing untreated waste to flow into rivers. He voiced alarm over intense excavation in Bundelkhand, which is visibly altering landscapes with mounds forming alongside roads and field edges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025