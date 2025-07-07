Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh is on the brink of its annual Kanwar Yatra, but political tensions are simmering alongside traditional fervor. State Minister AK Sharma accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of politicizing religious events like the Kanwar Yatra and Mahakumbh for political gain, citing vote-bank tactics cloaked in criticism as a key strategy.

In an interview with ANI, Sharma detailed the state's preparations for the Yatra, which begins on July 10. Efforts include repairing roads, covering open drains, and ensuring separate restrooms along the Kanwar route. Emphasizing safety, Sharma mentioned learning from past events, advising against high DJ setups to avoid high-tension power lines.

The opposition, represented by Yadav, jabbed at the government's readiness, suggesting that high-ranking officials manage food and health services for pilgrims. Yadav's comments came amidst a backdrop of accusations of defaming religious gatherings during his tenure, underscoring the political clash over religious and administrative matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)