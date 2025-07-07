Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly politicizing Hindu religious events for electoral advantage. With the Kanwar Yatra approaching, Sharma emphasized improved infrastructure and safety measures. Yadav, meanwhile, mocked the administration's preparations, urging senior officials to personally oversee arrangements for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:32 IST
Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
UP Energy Minister AK Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is on the brink of its annual Kanwar Yatra, but political tensions are simmering alongside traditional fervor. State Minister AK Sharma accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of politicizing religious events like the Kanwar Yatra and Mahakumbh for political gain, citing vote-bank tactics cloaked in criticism as a key strategy.

In an interview with ANI, Sharma detailed the state's preparations for the Yatra, which begins on July 10. Efforts include repairing roads, covering open drains, and ensuring separate restrooms along the Kanwar route. Emphasizing safety, Sharma mentioned learning from past events, advising against high DJ setups to avoid high-tension power lines.

The opposition, represented by Yadav, jabbed at the government's readiness, suggesting that high-ranking officials manage food and health services for pilgrims. Yadav's comments came amidst a backdrop of accusations of defaming religious gatherings during his tenure, underscoring the political clash over religious and administrative matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

