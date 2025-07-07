Left Menu

Telangana Aims for 'Khelo India Games-2026': CM Seeks Support from Union Sports Minister

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to host the 'Khelo India Games-2026' in Telangana. He also sought funds for sports infrastructure. The plea includes proposals for developing various sports facilities and hosting major national and international events in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:49 IST
Telangana Aims for 'Khelo India Games-2026': CM Seeks Support from Union Sports Minister
CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Sports Minister Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster sports in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formally requested Union Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to consider Telangana as the host for the 'Khelo India Games-2026', as revealed in an official statement on Friday.

During a meeting at the Union Minister's residence in Delhi, CM Reddy emphasized the need for substantial funding to enhance the state's sports infrastructure. He pressed for the allocation of Rs 100 crore to construct a myriad of facilities, including a synthetic athletic track, multipurpose indoor stadium, and archery ranges among others, across multiple locations within the state.

Additionally, CM Reddy urged the minister to allow Telangana to host some events in the upcoming Olympics slated for 2036 and advocated for travel fare concessions for athletes participating in national events, reinstating a prior practice. The meeting witnessed the presence of state officials including Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy and MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025