Telangana Aims for 'Khelo India Games-2026': CM Seeks Support from Union Sports Minister

In a significant move to bolster sports in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formally requested Union Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to consider Telangana as the host for the 'Khelo India Games-2026', as revealed in an official statement on Friday.

During a meeting at the Union Minister's residence in Delhi, CM Reddy emphasized the need for substantial funding to enhance the state's sports infrastructure. He pressed for the allocation of Rs 100 crore to construct a myriad of facilities, including a synthetic athletic track, multipurpose indoor stadium, and archery ranges among others, across multiple locations within the state.

Additionally, CM Reddy urged the minister to allow Telangana to host some events in the upcoming Olympics slated for 2036 and advocated for travel fare concessions for athletes participating in national events, reinstating a prior practice. The meeting witnessed the presence of state officials including Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy and MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

