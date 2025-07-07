Left Menu

Haunting Secrets Unearthed: Excavation Begins at Tuam's Mother and Baby Home

Forensic archaeologists will excavate the remains of 800 infants at a former Irish church-run home. The Tuam site, linked to a high child mortality rate, was exposed in a shocking 2021 report. Global experts join the complex project, expected to last two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A team of forensic archaeologists will soon begin the delicate task of excavating the remains of around 800 infants who died at an Irish church-run facility for unmarried mothers, a grim chapter in the country's history.

The investigation into Catholic Church-run homes started nearly ten years ago after an unmarked mass graveyard was discovered in Tuam by a local historian. This shocking find prompted a government-commissioned inquiry, which reported that 802 children were buried there from 1925 to 1961 with a high mortality rate of approximately 15%.

The demanding excavation project, expected to span two years, will involve experts from around the world, tackling complex challenges such as co-mingled remains and limited archival data, explained Daniel MacSweeney, the project's head, signaling a significant effort to bring closure to a historical injustice.

