Haunting Secrets Unearthed: Excavation Begins at Tuam's Mother and Baby Home
Forensic archaeologists will excavate the remains of 800 infants at a former Irish church-run home. The Tuam site, linked to a high child mortality rate, was exposed in a shocking 2021 report. Global experts join the complex project, expected to last two years.
A team of forensic archaeologists will soon begin the delicate task of excavating the remains of around 800 infants who died at an Irish church-run facility for unmarried mothers, a grim chapter in the country's history.
The investigation into Catholic Church-run homes started nearly ten years ago after an unmarked mass graveyard was discovered in Tuam by a local historian. This shocking find prompted a government-commissioned inquiry, which reported that 802 children were buried there from 1925 to 1961 with a high mortality rate of approximately 15%.
The demanding excavation project, expected to span two years, will involve experts from around the world, tackling complex challenges such as co-mingled remains and limited archival data, explained Daniel MacSweeney, the project's head, signaling a significant effort to bring closure to a historical injustice.
